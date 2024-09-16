X CEO, Linda Yaccarino, has criticised the Associated Press (AP) for publishing an article on how to leave the Elon Musk-led social media platform and then promoting it on the same platform.

The Associated Press published an article titled "Ever wanted to quit Elon Musk's X platform? Here's how you can do it" on Thursday. In response, X CEO Linda Yaccarino sarcastically noted, "And yet... you're still here!"

According to AP tech reporter Kelvin Chan, many celebrities and X users have left the platform since Musk, with a net worth of $253.6 billion, acquired Twitter in 2022 for $44 billion. As Chan noted, many attribute the platform's transformation from a fun and enjoyable space to a chaotic and toxic one under Musk's leadership.

X CEO Fires Back At AP Over Account Closure Article

Critics cite his decision to reinstate controversial figures like Donald Trump as a prime example of this shift. Musk's "juvenile humour" and tendency to amplify far-right rhetoric have also driven numerous users to abandon X in favour of rival platforms such as Bluesky and Meta's Threads.

One X user called the article "pro-censorship" and said the AP was "crying over X having free speech policies." The comments section of AP's post was teeming with hilarious comments and remarks calling out the news agency for hypocrisy. "I don't believe you that it works. Can you try it with your account first?" one user wrote. "You quit first. Lead by example," another wrote.

The backlash highlights the growing divide between those demanding online platforms be held accountable for the proliferation of harmful content, such as misinformation, hate speech, or violent content, and those advocating for platforms to maintain their immunity under free speech protections.

Musk appointed Yaccarino, former chairman of global advertising at NBCUniversal, as CEO in June 2023. Her task was to revitalise X's advertising revenue, which had plummeted following Musk's controversial takeover and subsequent changes to the platform.

Despite Musk's efforts to attract advertisers, some major brands, including Coca-Cola, Apple, and Disney, have yet to return. These companies pulled their paid advertising in 2023 following concerns over Musk's controversial tweets, such as those promoting conspiracy theories and misinformation.

In September, the World Bank joined other major brands in halting paid advertising on X after its ads were found to appear alongside racist content. As trust in his ownership erodes, the latest setback adds to concerns about Musk's leadership and the platform's future.

Musk faced widespread criticism this week for a tweet in which he offered to impregnate pop star Taylor Swift. The comment, which came in response to Swift's endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris for president, sparked outrage and further damaged his reputation.

Brazil's Digital Crackdown: The X Platform Blockade

To further complicate matters, Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes recently made the unprecedented move to shut down Musk's social media platform, X. According to The Guardian; the platform will remain blocked until it adheres to state laws, marking a first for non-autocratic countries.

On August 30, de Moraes ordered the country's internet service providers to block access to the platform. Additionally, they imposed a daily fine of 50,000 Brazilian reais (approximately £6,800) on users who circumvented the ban using virtual private networks (VPNs).

To add to the pressure, the government also froze the assets of Elon Musk's Starlink internet service provider in the country. The government mandate would remain in effect until the platform adhered to the Supreme Federal Court's rulings, paid a fine of 18.3 million reais (approximately £2.5 million), and appointed a legal representative in Brazil, a mandatory requirement for foreign companies operating within the country.