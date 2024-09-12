Elon Musk took a playful jab at Taylor Swift after the pop star publicly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the 2024 Presidential Election. Following Swift's Instagram post, where she humorously referred to herself as a "Childless Cat Lady," Musk responded on X (formerly Twitter) with his own cheeky comment: "Fine Taylor ... you win ... I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life."

Swift's endorsement and Musk's lighthearted response quickly sparked controversy online, blending political debate with pop culture banter.

Swift's Kamala Harris Endorsement Sparks Controversy

Published on Tuesday night, the post came shortly after Harris finished her first presidential debate with former President Donald Trump. "I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election," Swift wrote in her Instagram post.

"I'm voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them," she added. "I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader, and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos," Swift continued. She signed off using the label "Childless Cat Lady."

The term is a jab at Trump's running mate, Sen. JD Vance of Ohio, who made comments about childless people in a 2021 Fox News interview. Notably, Swift, a leading figure in popular music, is a proud cat owner and has no children.

"We are effectively run in this country via the Democrats, via our corporate oligarchs, by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made, and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable too," Vance said then.

Musk's relationship with Swift has evolved over time. In the past, he was more enthusiastic about her work. When her album "The Tortured Poets Department" topped the charts, he quickly praised her talent.

"I'm not quite the target audience, but nonetheless, very impressive indeed!" Musk wrote in an X post on April 29. However, Swift's endorsement of Harris directly opposes Musk, who publicly endorsed Trump back in July.

The Reasons Behind Musk's Support For Trump

In fact, an earlier report suggested that Musk and Trump had discussed the possibility of an advisory role for the billionaire if Trump won the 2024 election. Trump later clarified that Musk is unlikely to join his cabinet due to the billionaire's significant business obligations involving managing several companies.

While it is still unclear whether Musk will join the cabinet if Trump wins, the former US president has followed in the footsteps of his billionaire supporter and criticised Swift for endorsing Harris for the US Presidency. Trump even stated that Swift would face consequences in the marketplace for supporting his rival.

However, it is important to note that the musician encouraged voters to do their own research before deciding whom to support. "I've done my research, and I've made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make," she wrote.

"I also want to say, especially to first time voters: Remember that in order to vote, you have to be registered! I also find it's much easier to vote early. I'll link where to register and find early voting dates and info in my story."

In this context, Trump stated that he wasn't a Taylor Swift fan, before calling her a "very liberal person." The former president noted that Swift "seems to always endorse a Democrat, and she'll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace."