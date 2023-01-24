An American YouTuber has come under fire for his latest claims, wherein he says every man in his 20s should have a Lamborghini and that it is "incredibly easy" to get one.

The 23-year-old YouTuber, Sebastian Ghiorghiu, claims in a video posted on TikTok that $200,000 is "chump change," and if you do not have a Lamborghini that implies you have not yet made it.

"If you're a guy in your 20s and you don't have a Lamborghini, you should actually sit down and have like a serious discussion with yourself as to why you don't have a Lambo," says the self-proclaimed millionaire.

"I realise now that it's so incredibly easy, and there's so much money out there. And $200,000 relative to what is out there in circulation and what you can grab, especially now with AI tools, that you can leverage like never before, $200,00 is chump change," he continues.

The video of him indirectly calling people losers for not owning a Lamborghini has gone viral on Twitter and has managed to get more than 2 million views and thousands of reactions.

Ghiorghiu does accept in the video that people may think he is out of touch with reality, but "that is not true."

People have been mocking the social media star in the comments section of the post, with many claiming that his priorities are all warped.

"Leverage AI! Of course! Why didn't I think of that. It all seems so simple now," said one user. Another commented: " "Time to ban TikTok can't take the Gen Z gurus anymore lmao."

"Money is not the root of all evil. The love and obsession over money is the root of all evil. There is more to life than money," wrote another.

According to a report in The New York Times, the Ghiorghiu family moved to the US from Romania in the 1980s. He reportedly had a net worth of $70,000 to $80,000 by the time he was 19. The young entrepreneur and YouTuber posts videos on how to make money from cryptos, NFTs, and AI.