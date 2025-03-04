Zutec, a leading provider of construction and property management software solutions in the UK and Ireland, today announced it has acquired Operance, as part of its ongoing growth strategy and commitment to the UK market.

The acquisition provides a complementary fit in terms of customers, solutions and remit, solidifying the company's position as the leading player in Handover and Building Safety Act compliance solutions for contractors, developers, housebuilders and asset owners in the UK market. By combining forces, the two companies will drive new growth opportunities by integrating customer bases, solutions, and expertise, supporting the building life cycle to accelerate digital transformation and ensure compliance.

'As we continue investing in businesses as part of our acquisition strategy, Operance fitted our strategic objectives perfectly, with close alignment with our vision and an exciting addition to our business. We believe this collaboration will open up new opportunities for us to expand and better serve existing and new customers, setting the stage for future innovations in the construction and property technology space. We are thrilled to welcome the Operance team into Zutec and look forward to what we can deliver together in the future,' commented, Gustave Geisendorf, CEO at Zutec.

Ian Yeo, CEO at Operance, said: 'Having built up the Operance business, and with a shared growth ambition, we welcome being part of Zutec. As a profitable, fast-growing business primarily focused on the UK and Ireland, this partnership with Zutec will allow us to accelerate our progress faster and provide even more value to the construction and property digital ecosystem as one company.'

About Zutec

Zutec is a provider of cloud-based construction and property management software with more than two decades of experience in transforming the way contractors, housebuilders, developers and asset owners manage building data. Its solutions sit under four solutions families for document management, quality management, handover management and asset management, providing one digital ecosystem to connect the dots in building digitisation across the building lifecycle. To find out more, please visit the new Zutec website: www.zutec.com.

