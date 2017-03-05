Singer Adele has finally confirmed that she and Simon Konecki are married.

The 28-year-old Hello songstress has been keeping fans guessing for months whether she and her long-term partner had tied the knot after both were spotted wearing bands on their ring fingers.

Adele delivered the long-awaited news while performing on stage in Brisbane as part of her Australian tour.

Before launching into her mega hit Someone Like You, she explained: "That feeling when you first fall for someone is the best feeling on earth, and I am addicted to that feeling.

"Obviously I can't go through with those feelings because I'm married now. I've found my next person.

"But that feeling, when you first meet someone and everything about you just feels alive for the first time. I wanted to go back to that."

Adele and 42-year charity boss Simon first got together after being introduced by mutual friend Ed Sheeran in 2011.

The couple share four-year-old son Angelo James together.

London-born Adele first alluded to her new marital status during last month's Grammy Awards when she referred to Simon as her "husband" at the star-studded ceremony. This comment was said to lead to confusion and upset from some of their family, who were unaware that the infamously private couple had said, "I do".

A source explained: "Adele and Simon have a big family but some of those closest to them weren't aware of any impending wedding and were shocked to hear one might have gone ahead."

"They feel disappointed if it's true," the insider added to the Mirror. "They understand they're a private couple but are surprised to see them potentially cut out their loved ones."

Another source claims that several of their nearest and dearest are hopeful that the couple – who share four-year-old son Angelo together – might still have a wedding in Sussex over the summer.

It is believed that they exchanged vows during a hush-hush ceremony at their home in Los Angeles attended by Adele's mother Penny Adkins, her manager Jonathan Dickins, plus Simon's 10-year-old daughter Victoria.

"Adele didn't want any fuss or to go to church. She just didn't want to deal with all the hoopla of a big do and risk people finding out about it," someone within her inner circle dished to Heat magazine. "The ceremony itself was something they knew they wanted, but they'd been putting off for a long time."