Coleen Rooney has put on a united front with husband Wayne for their eldest son Kai's eighth birthday, sharing a montage of pictures which included one of the married parents side by side.

The Everton striker has been in the doghouse with wife of nine years Coleen after being caught drink-driving party girl Laura Simpson home after a night out in Cheshire in September.

The couple are reportedly getting their relationship back on track, with the parents both at the family home, and Coleen – who is pregnant with her fourth child – tweeting a happy snap on Twitter on 2 November.

The photo collage was made especially for Kai's birthday and featured snaps of the little boy with his famous father, singer Ed Sheeran, and the main one with both of his parents.

Coleen captioned the shot: "Happy 8th Birthday to Our Kai!!! So proud of you and love you so much xx".

Fans responded in their droves on the social media sharing site. One wrote: "He looks such a well mannered lovely boy credit to you x". Another put: "Happy birthday to Kai! He is such a handsome young boy! He is going to break some hearts lol xx".

A third added: "Image of his dad isn't he..Happy Birthday x".

The former English professional footballer, 32, celebrated his own birthday alone in Manchester on 24 October when Coleen and their three sons jetted to Barbados for a holiday without him.

Wayne also paid a personal tribute to his eldest child on social media, sharing a sweet snap of them together surrounded by balloons with the caption: "Happy 8th Birthday Kai. Enjoy your special day son ".

Despite attempting to mend their marriage, Coleen has been spotted on several occasions without her wedding ring.

Coleen sparked rumours that she had forgiven Wayne for his drink-driving incident after posting a snap with her three sons from the marital bed which is thought to have been taking by Wayne on their return from the Caribbean.

A source told The Sun: "It's all forgotten about, Coleen wants to move on and forget any of it ever happened.

"She is reportedly keen to reunite with her husband of nine years for the sake of their sons and spend the festive period all together.

"Her boys mean the world to her, she's happy to have everyone back home together and they're looking forward to celebrating Christmas as a family," the source added.