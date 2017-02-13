Amber Rose and her former husband Wiz Khalifa locked lips on the red carpet of the pre-Grammys' event on Saturday (11 November) just days after the 33-year-old model split from boyfriend Val Chmerkovskiy.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the duo were not shy of publicly displaying their affection for each other as they kissed in front of the paparazzi and walked hand-in-hand at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala.

Rose, who paired a satin fuchsia top with a red skirt, was also sporting a huge diamond ring.

Rose's appearance with Khalifa – whom she divorced in September 2014 and shares a four-year-old son Sebastian with – comes on the heels of her split from Chmerkovskiy.

Chmerkovskiy confirmed the news of his break up from Rose on Instagram on Sunday (12 February), where he called the model "an amazing woman".

"I'm addressing this toping solely in hopes that after reading y'all will stop spamming my posts," the professional dancer wrote. "We decided to end our relationship a week ago, and did so with humility and understanding. She's an amazing woman and I feel very lucky to have gotten to know and love. An amazing mother, an awesome friend, a loving human period. Reserved, poised, and loyal. To stress that to the more common folk 'she loyal af.'"

"We both lead very different lives and unfortunately it didn't work out between us, but what does that even mean?" Chmerkovskiy continued. "Maybe it worked out perfectly. I will continue to support her, praise her, and defend her against any narrow minded individual that dares to question her integrity as a woman, a friend, and most importantly the INCREDIBLE MOTHER THAT SHE IS TO HER SON! It's hard to do it all by yourself especially while the world stares and judges.. but she does. Every single day.... And for that alone I'll always have her back."