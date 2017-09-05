The much anticipated season 7 of American Horror Story premieres this Tuesday, 5 September at 10 pm EST on FX Network. Episode 1 of AHS: Cult is tilted Election Night and it will track characters' response to the 2016 US Presidential Election.

Click here to watch AHS season 7 via live stream. Click here to watch it online on the FX website in the US. you can also download the FXNOW app by clicking here.

Actor Evan Peters plays Kai Anderson, a scary but charismatic cult leader who incites fear in order to attract followers. Actress Sarah Paulson plays Ally Mayfair-Richards, a Donald Trump-hater prone to phobias.

John Carroll Lynch will reprise his infamous role as "Twisty the Clown" Emma Roberts will return as a Michigan newscaster, Serina Belinda, alongside Adina Porter who plays Beverly Hope. Girls creator Lena Dunham will also guest star as Valerie Solanas.

Although the show is inspired by the 2016 election, creator Ryan Murphy has maintained that AHS: Cult is not an attack on President Trump.

The showrunner told The Hollywood Reporter, "The characters have very strong views about Trump and Hillary Clinton, but it really is not about them. It really is about the cult of personality that can rise in a divisive society. That's what this show is about. And I hope that people can figure that out."

Talking about Peter' cult character, Murphy explained, "We wanted to do Charles Manson for a long time, and I couldn't figure out how to do it. Evan Peters is playing Kai, this cult leader in this small town who we follow as he rises. And the thing that we're doing is we're really examining all different sorts of cults. And there are many, many famous ones."