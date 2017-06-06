Singer Ariana Grande has reportedly joined people all around Manchester in getting a tattoo of a bee in solidarity with the city and the victims of the terrorist attack at her concert.

Tattoo artists around the city have been offering people bee tattoos for £50 to raise money for victims and their families. The Manchester bee is a symbol of the hard-working people of the city, especially when Manchester 'buzzed' with worker-filled textile mills during the Industrial Revolution.

The Sun reported that Grande and her crew got the tattoo backstage at the One Love concert with the help of artists from Manchester Ink tattoo parlour.

Grande was unsure about having it done so soon after the concert, the paper said, adding that she told friends: "That was the hardest thing ever. I just need to go home now".

Meanwhile, on Monday the brother of Salman Abedi, the suicide bomber at Grande's Manchester concert, was has been released without charge. Ten men are still thought to be being held by police.

Abedi's father and another brother were arrested in Libya two days after the attack. Some 22 people were killed and scores injured when Abedi blew himself up as people left Grande's concert at the Manchester Arena on 22 May.

On Friday, 2 June, the singer surprised injured victims by visiting them at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital.