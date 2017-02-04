Pregnancy appears to be the last thing on Ariana Grande's mind as the songstress begins her Dangerous Woman concert tour. The 23-year-old pop star, who seems to be head over heels in love with her boyfriend Mac Miller, was hit by baby rumours on Wednesday (1 February) when the Associated Press wrongly tweeted that Grande is expecting.

AP's tweet also posed a controversial question that asked "guess who's the father?" As it turns out, the whole pregnancy news about Grande was a gaffe, and AP soon corrected the mistake with another follow-up tweet.

Sharing a picture of the Side To Side singer on 1 Feb, AP's original tweet read, "Ariana Grande is pregnant, guess who's the father? #ArianaGrande."

Upon realizing its mistake, however, the entertainment handle of the news agency posted another tweet announcing that the news was "unauthorized".

"@APEntertainment has deleted from its account a tweet about Ariana Grande. It was unauthorized. We are investigating," their follow-up tweet explained.

As Grande is currently busy promoting her Dangerous Woman music tour that kicked off at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix on Friday, she is yet to address the wrong report about her pregnancy. However, sources claim that the Bang Bang hitmaker is least bothered about the tweet.

"[Ariana] just started her Dangerous Woman tour so getting pregnant isn't in her current game plan at all. Her dogs are her babies right now," said a report by Hollywood Life.

With her hectic tour schedule and other big projects in her hand — she just worked on the Beauty and The Beast cover with John Legend — Grande may not be ready for babies, but that doesn't mean she is not thinking about her boyfriend, Miller.

Along with a picture of her tour dates, the songstress recently shared a photo of her boyfriend on Instagram with heart emoticons, reports say.

The couple's relationship first came to light when the two were spotted kissing during a dinner date in Encino, California, in August 2016. Although Grande avoided acknowledging her relationship with Miller on Ryan Seacrest's show, she appeared rather flustered when she was asked about the same by chat show host Ellen DeGeneres.

"This is so crazy! I've never had the relationship talk on a show before," she had said at the time. "No pressure."