The Daddy Lessons hitmaker sent the world into a meltdown when she announced that she and husband Jay Z are expecting twins with an evocative Instagram picture.

While the entire beyhive was thrilled with Beyonce's baby news, it appears her own father Matthew Knowles was clueless about her pregnancy.

"I was shocked," revealed Beyonce's father and former manager during a recent interview with The Insider.

"Let me tell you what happened. I got a first text, and I was like, 'Why is this person saying congratulations?' Then I get a second text from one of my students at Texas Southern, and I was like, 'What are you talking about?' He was like, 'Go to the web.' I didn't know myself," the talent manager explained.

Queen Bey, who is no stranger to surprising her fans, set a new record on 1 Feb with her latest Instagram post as she announced she is expecting twins with her rapper husband. The artistic snap that shows the Crazy In Love singer posing in front of a floral decoration soon became an Internet frenzy and has garnered more than 9 million likes.

Although, the 35-year-old didn't keep her father in the loop before breaking her big news on the social media, but Knowles approves Beyonce's strategic decision. In fact, the teacher of entertainment industry courses at Texas Southern University believes that "there's more to come".

Following Beyonce's pregnancy news, Knowles revealed that he soon called his daughter and had a "wonderful" chat. "She sounded a little tired 'cause she's been working on the GRAMMY performance. We just had a wonderful daughter-dad conversation," he added.

Knowles, who is currently managing the girl group called Blush, seems to be ready to welcome more grandchildren in the family. The 65-year-old is already a grandfather to Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy, 5, and Solange's son Daniel, 12.

"I'm extremely, extremely proud and happy," he said about his growing family.