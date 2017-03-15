Arsenal have received a double boost ahead of their game against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday (18 March) after Danny Welbeck and Mohamed Elneny returned to full training.

The England international was named in the starting XI for the Champions League second-leg against Bayern Munich but pulled out in the final minutes due to illness. He subsequently missed the FA Cup win over Lincoln but is likely to return to action against the Baggies.

The Egyptian midfielder, on the other hand, has been sidelined for around three weeks with an ankle ligament injury, picked up during the fourth round FA Cup win over Sutton United. Elneny has returned to full training and is expected to make the squad for the weekend trip to the Hawthorns, according to the London Evening Standard.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remains a doubt after pulling up with a hamstring injury during the game against the Imps on Saturday (11 March). Arsene Wenger admitted that it was a minor knock but the weekend game is expected to come too soon. The former Southampton midfielder has been impressive in recent weeks and his absence will be a blow to the manager.

The Frenchman has demanded a response from his team after a torrid time in the last few weeks. It has seen them being knocked out of the Champions League and drop to the fifth place in the Premier League five points off fourth-placed Liverpool. The Gunners do have two games in hand over the Reds, but have lost three of their last four games in the league.

Wenger is under severe pressure after recent results, with a section of the fans constantly holding protests calling for the manager to resign at the end of the season. The FA Cup is their only hope for a trophy this campaign, and a win against West Brom is a must for Arsenal if they are to hold on to their hopes of finishing in the top four this season.