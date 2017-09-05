Premier League rivals Arsenal and Everton and reigning Serie A champions Juventus are all keeping tabs on Cagliari's highly-rated teenage North Korean forward Han Kwang-Song, reports suggest.

The Sun understands that both Arsene Wenger and Ronald Koeman have recently dispatched scouts to Perugia, where the 19-year-old has notched four times in just three appearances - including a hat-trick on his league debut against Virtus Entella - since joining the Serie B outfit on a season-long loan deal in August.

Italian newspaper Tuttosport adds that Juventus also watched Han during Perugia's win over Pescara at the Stadio Renato Curi on Sunday (3 September), a match in which he scored the second of the hosts' four goals.

Pyongyang native Han became the first North Korean footballer ever to feature in the Italian top-flight back in April after making his professional debut for Cagliari against Palermo and he made further history just one week later by netting a stoppage-time effort in a 3-2 defeat by Torino.

Still officially a youth team player at that stage, he subsequently signed his first professional contract that runs until 2022.

Han originally joined the Sardinian outfit on a trial basis earlier in 2017 and was promoted to the first team after shining for their Under-19 outfit at the prestigious Torneo di Viareggio in Tuscany.

Han, who follows the likes of former VFL Bochum and Cologne forward Jong Tae-Se and SKN St Polten's Pak Kwang-Ryong as one of only a small number of North Korean players ever to have plied their trade in Europe, skippered his country to success at the AFC U-16 Championship in 2014 and later impressed at the Under-17 World Cup in Chile.

He has since earned two senior international caps under Jorn Andersen and is one of two North Koreans currently attached to Perugia. Winger Choe Song Hyok also penned a three-year contract in July after a controversial stint at Fiorentina.

