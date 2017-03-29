Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin reportedly had a meeting with Barcelona technical secretary Robert Fernandez in London just before the international break to discuss a potential summer return to the Nou Camp. Cadena Ser radio show La Graderia says the Spaniard believes that it's time to leave the Premier League but a deal won't be easy due to the Gunners' high demands.

Bellerin was already heavily linked with a move to Barcelona during the last summer transfer window following Dani Alves' departure to Juventus.

But the 22-year-old decided instead to stay at Arsenal and in November appeared to commit his long-term future to the Gunners by signing a new long-term deal at the Emirates Stadium.

However, his future at Arsenal has come under increasing scrutiny in recent weeks after a number of reports in Spain claimed that Barcelona have earmarked his signing as a top priority ahead of the 2017-2018 campaign.

Bellerin himself recently added fuel to the speculations after refusing close the door on a potential return to the Nou Camp, having left the Barcelona academy to join Arsenal in the summer of 2011.

Meanwhile, earlier this week club technical secretary Robert Fernandez confirmed that he has been scouting the development of the Spaniard during a number of games during the season.

Now Cadena Ser Catalunya is reporting that Bellerin and Fernandez had already spoken about that possibility during a meeting that took place in London just before the international break.

Bellerin last week suggested that the future of Arsene Wenger will hold the key in his potential move away as his "loyalty to Wenger worth more than money."

Cadena Ser added that Bellerin informed Fernandez that he is ready to leave Arsenal at the end of the current season, and his plans would be precisely reinforced if Wenger also decides to leave.

Yet, the report add that a deal to bring Bellerin back to the Nou Camp would be not easy anyway as Arsenal are expected to demand a huge fee for a player that in the summer of 2011 left the Barcelona academy for free.

In this sense, Sport recently suggested that Barca had already begun talks with Arsenal over a deal worth more than €40m (£34.7m, $43.3m) to bring the right-back back to his homeland.

Barcelona, nevertheless, already paid a similar fee in 2011 to lure Cesc Fabregas back to the Nou Camp after the current Chelsea star had also previously left their academy to move to North London.