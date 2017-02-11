Arsenal have been handed a significant defensive boost ahead of their clash against Hull City after Hector Bellerin was cleared to train with the rest of the first-team squad on Friday.

The Spanish defender suffered a head injury following a collision with Marcos Alonso and had to be replaced by Gabriel Paulista after just 17 minutes. The English Football Association (FA) have a set of protocols that have to be followed in the event a player suffers a concussion, and Arsene Wenger confirmed club medical staff were following the procedures before making a final decision on his availability for the game.

Bellerin looks to have been given the all-clear by the club doctors as he was pictured training with the rest of the squad ahead of their game against the Tigers. The Spain international's early departure from the game at Stamford Bridge stunted Arsenal's attack on the right flank and Wenger will be hoping to have him available for Saturday's (11 February) lunch time clash against Marco Silva's team, who are coming on the back of a 2-0 win over Liverpool in their previous outing.

Gabriel has been preferred over regular second choice right-backs Carl Jenkinson and Mathieu Debuchy, despite the duo being fit and available for selection. The Brazilian does not provide the attacking impetus brought by Bellerin, but provides more stability in defence with his height also being an advantage during set-piece situations.

Arsenal have lost back-to-back games against Watford and Chelsea and Wenger will be keen to get back to winning ways on Saturday. Their title challenge has all but come to an end after falling 12 points behind the league leaders and any more dropped points will also put at risk their place in the top four.