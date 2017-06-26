Arsenal will offer "special" Jack Wilshere a new contract, according to former defender Martin Keown. Wilshere has not been able to fulfil his potential with the Gunners with injuries ravaging a once wildly promising career, but Keown thinks Arsene Wenger wants to keep the England international in north London beyond this summer.

Wilshere is one of the many Arsenal players with just one year left on his contract but his future at the Emirates Stadium is more uncertain than others after being farmed out on loan to Bournemouth last season.

The former Bolton Wanderers loanee managed to stay injury free for most of his time on the south coast, featuring in 27 Premier League matches for Eddie Howe's men, but he didn't manage to revitalise his ailing career.

Keown thinks the Arsenal hierarchy has some big decisions to make over the futures of a number of first-team stars, but is certain the Gunners will support Wilshere, who is currently recovering from a broken leg, by offering him fresh terms.

"We know Jack [Wilshere] is a special talent," the Arsenal stalwart told The Mirror. "His injuries have marred his career. It must be tough for Arsene Wenger to watch. How many times has he broken ankles and had operations?

"His [Wilshere's] quality isn't in doubt, it's his health that's the issue. There are some big decisions to be made but I would feel he is someone Wenger would try to keep. Somebody that he will try to support. They [Arsenal] certainly will offer him a new contract.

"Whether or not the player will get quite the lucrative contract he might have got in the past, or the length of the contract, may be an issue but he will try to support him because he's a huge fan. Jack's come through the youth system. He will try and protect him as best he can but what the player needs is luck.

"He's gone from playing for England to not being first team selection at Bournemouth and that will hurt him. He may well have got injured but he sat and watched a lot of football last season when he was at Bournemouth. He needs to get fit again, but we've said that so many times."