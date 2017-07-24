Arsene Wenger believes Olivier Giroud will remain at Arsenal this season and challenge Alexandre Lacazette for a first-team role.

Giroud was limited to just 11 Premier League starts last season with Wenger opting to select Alexis Sanchez as his first-choice centre-forward ahead of the France international.

The former Montpellier star has been linked with a return to his homeland to join Marseille, while Everton have also been credited with keen interest. The Gunners reportedly value the striker at £20m.

Lacazette, who joined Arsenal for a record £52.6m earlier this summer, is expected to lead the Gunners' attack next season having been given the number nine shirt.

Competition for that role could be intense however with Danny Welbeck also jostling for the spot, but Wenger is convinced Giroud will stick around for the fight.

"Giroud fancies the competition," the Gunners boss said. "As a manager, you have him on your back, wanting to play. He fights hard. I like the way he responds to what is happening. He is focused and determined and showed that on this tour."

Giroud, 30, was part of the Arsenal squad that travelled to Australia and China last week, playing the second half of Saturday's 3-0 defeat to Chelsea in Beijing.

Speaking from Sydney at the beginning of the tour, the Frenchman did concede he may have to move on this summer.

"It (leaving) is an option to be honest with you," he told The Mail. "I'm here in pre-season, I wanted to travel.

"Some people asked me if I am going to travel or not and of course, I am an Arsenal player and for the moment I am here so I just want to prepare well for the season and we will see later."

He added: "It is true that I really enjoyed my five years with Arsenal. I'm still an Arsenal player for the moment so I try to be professional. No matter what happens, I did my job on the pitch."