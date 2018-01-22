Just a few days back Ashley Graham had caused a meltdown with her hottest social media upload ever -- a snazzy click showing her topless while her husband's (hands) covered her modesty. And the plus-size model is back again – this time wowing fans with a seriously steamy morning selfie.

"To get out of bed or not, that is the Sunday morning question!" the 30-year-old American model shared alongside a picture of hers still cuddling her sheets and pillows. Asides the fresh-out-of-bed style, Graham also looked completely makeup-free, inspiring her fans like always.

"Love your glasses! No makeup look makes you outrageously stunning," a fan commented on her photo, which has already garnered over 200,000 likes on Instagram.

In the image, the swimsuit beauty appeared to be simply covered by the black sheets – seemingly wearing nothing underneath. Confident as always, however, Graham went on to flaunt her glasses and flawless skin as she posed for the bedroom selfie.

"How can someone look that stunning in the morning," a fan, impressed with the photo, shared in the comment's section.

A second user followed suit and wrote: "You are absolutely BEAUTIFUL!! So inspirational!!!!"

"Your natural beauty is awesome!" complimented another fan.

As someone else shared, "Inspirational, motivational, beautiful and a great role model!!! That's why we are fan girls!!!"

"I so admire u and look up to u. I swear you are such a beautiful role model for all us. @theashleygraham," added another fan.

Fans of Graham are no stranger to her saucy uploads – especially those showcasing new looks from her lingerie collection for Addition Elle. But apart from inspiring her followers, the model is also dishing some useful advices when it comes to undergarments.

"I always say that your bra is the foundation for your look, and a well-fitting bra that makes you feel good and look good is essential," the Sports Illustrated model said, as per reports.

Speaking about her endeavours with the brand, Graham further added: "My career has come full circle. My first job was modelling lingerie when I was 13. My mom had to sign a waiver to airbrush out my nipples!"