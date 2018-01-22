From shimmering metallic gowns to slinky body-hugging outfits, Sunday night's SAG awards (21 January) turned out to be a star-studded affair as actresses like Halle Berry, Margot Robbie and Mandy Moore strutted their stuff on the red carpet.

With everyone dressed to the nines – after the black undertone of Golden Globes – one diva who particularly caught the eyes was plus-size model Iskra Lawrence. The British stunner – known to be vocal about body positivity – cut a sensational figure as she arrived in the sexiest attires of the night.

Oozing extreme sex appeal, 27-year-old Lawrence joined the ranks of Hollywood royalty in a one-shoulder off the black gown, which featured a slit running as high as her waist.

While the blonde beauty carried off the racy number with panache, she ensured to strike her best pose for the shutterbugs – showing off her famous curves.

Lawrence complemented her sizzling look for the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards with a pair of strappy heels, loosely curled hair and a sleek eye makeup.

The model kept it minimal when it came to the jewellery instead letting her fresh face be the talking point.

However, Lawrence was not the only one to grab eyeballs at the event that saw Hollywood showcase their stylish best as colours returned on the red carpet.

Ageless beauty Halle Berry put her most stylish foot forward as she turned up at Los Angeles' The Shrine Auditorium in a nude Pamella Roland dress. The outfit embellished with sparkling details clung tightly to Berry's tiny waist while the Catwoman star went around posing up a storm.

Joining 51-year-old Berry in the style department was none other than Australian beauty Margot Robbie – who oozed elegant glamour in a halter neck gown accentuated with feathers and sequins. The I, Tonya star paired her look with diamond accessories and a matching Jimmy Choo clutch.

This Is Us star Mandy Moore, on the other hand, brought royal colours to the gala, decked in a stunning Ralph Lauren dress complete with loose waves and dramatic eyes.

Wondering what the other stars wore? Click through for every eye-popping look from the SAG red carpet: