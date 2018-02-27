Marvel loyalists are anticipating a grand superhero reunion in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War. And with exactly two months left until the big premiere, some fans can't help but wonder if the X-Men will be arriving sooner in MCU, perhaps some Easter eggs in the third Avengers movie?

As it turns out, the speculations about introducing the mutants in Avengers 3 were mostly fuelled by mega Disney-Fox deal, which if everything goes well, will bring back characters like Wolverine, Professor X and Deadpool to the Marvel Studios.

But the question remains, when and how will these newly-acquired characters make their presence felt in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

Much to the dismay of hopefuls, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has ruled out such a possibility in the upcoming Infinity War.

"There is no merge yet between Disney and Fox, it does not exist yet. Hopefully, it will exist," revealed Gunn via a Facebook Live Q&A. And even though the Marvel director appeared positive, from his response it's certain that there's still time for the mutants and Avengers to join teams... or (face-off).

Gunn added, "Hopefully, they will work it out. But, it doesn't exist. You will not see X-Men or anyone else like that in Infinity Wars, Avengers 3 or Avengers 4, because those movies have been shot."

As for the much-anticipated chapters in the Avengers franchise, fans can be certain that the two movies – Infinity War part I and II – will hold a string to every narrative till date in the MCU.

"Every story that Marvel has told since Iron Man I finds a narrative thread in these next two Avengers movies. It is a culmination of all that storytelling," the Russo brothers had explained earlier, and this comment was further elaborated by none other than Kevin Feige himself.

The Marvel Studio president teased, "With Infinity War, we are paying off every little thread, every little tease, that we've had in what will be 18 films prior to Infinity War."

"There's never been anything like this. Being able to, film after film, tease at a larger story. Really building these stories up until a conclusion, while at the same time, introducing an entirely new direction for the future."

Avengers Infinity War I hits theatres on 27 April in the UK (4 May in US) while the untitled fourth instalment arrives in May 2019.