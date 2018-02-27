Chris Pratt's ex-wife had made no secret of her heartbreak when their marriage of eight years came to an end. In fact, she admitted to feeling "hurt" and even "insecure" after rumours of the actor's affair with his co-star Jennifer Lawrence were splashed across the tabloids.

And looks like it wasn't just the Scary Movie actress, who was bothered by the dating rumours but also their fans who instantly blamed J Law in scathing online posts.

Almost six months since the split, however, the Mother actress has finally opened up to set the record straight about her relationship with Pratt.

"I never had an affair with Chris Pratt on Passengers," 27-year-old Lawrence said, denying all the whirlwind speculation linking her with her Passengers co-star.

Speaking with comedian Marc Maron during a recent podcast, the actress added: "I mean, they got a divorce like two years later and everybody was like, [shouting] 'Jennifer Lawrence!' And I was like, 'What the ... what, I'm in Montreal two years later.'"

Indeed, the actress' name was all over the media back in August 2017, when Pratt and Faris called it quits. "I give it 6 weeks before it is announced Jennifer Lawrence & Chris Pratt are dating after his split from Anna Faris," a fan post read.

Someone else had tweeted "I blame Jennifer Lawrence for ruining Chris Pratt's marriage and possibly the rest of the year." While the rumours did affect 41-year-old Faris, The House Bunny actress later made it clear that she knew they were "false".

"I didn't want to pay attention to the stories but I couldn't block them all out, either. I'd always taken pride in our relationship, and the coverage, even though it was just false rumours, was making me feel insecure. Eventually, Chris came around and understood why it felt shitty," the actress shared in her memoir Unqualified, as per reports.

She even explained that there was no bad blood between her and the Red Sparrow actress.

"Jennifer and I really are friendly, and she was apologetic even though she didn't need to be, because she hadn't done anything wrong," added Faris.