The prospect of Nelson Semedo joining Barcelona this summer is becoming increasingly unlikely because of Benfica's demands for the player, leaving the door open for Manchester United to possibly sign the Portugal full-back.

Signing a new right-back is a priority for Barcelona this summer with Arsenal's Hector Bellerin understood to be the club's first choice. The Gunners are determined to hold onto the 22-year-old however, and have reportedly told both the player and the Spanish giants there will be no deal this summer.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Semedo, 23, is the club's back-up option. But those plans could be about to change with Portuguese outlet O Jogo now reporting Barcelona have been put off by Benfica's €50m (£43m, $56m) valuation of the player. The report, relayed by Marca, claims a deal with Ernesto Valverde's side is now becoming increasingly unlikely, with the Portuguese giants refusing to budge on their asking price.

That could be good news for Manchester United. Mundo Deportivo claimed earlier this month the Premier League side have lodged a €35m (£30.6m, $39.2m) bid for the Portugal international, who has garnered a reputation as one of the most promising right-backs around Europe.

United have already done business with Benfica this summer, signing Sweden international Victor Lindelof for a reported fee of £31m.

The club are also expected to conclude a deal for Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata next week, with the club also still persistently linked with a move for Monaco midfielder Fabinho.

Another right-back could also be in Mourinho's thinking, however. While the United boss praised Antonio Valencia as one of the best in the world in his position last season, United have no adequate cover for the 31-year-old.

Mourinho's set up at Old Trafford last season saw lots of responsibility handed to the right-back, with Valencia given licence to charge forward and support the United attack with Matteo Darmain, Luke Shaw or Daley Blind offering a more reserved role on the left – a trademark Mourinho has used throughout his managerial career.