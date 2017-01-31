Barcelona look unlikely to bolster Luis Enrique's first-team squad before the end of the transfer window, but the Spanish giants have announced the arrivals of two signings for the future in the shape of Uruguay centre-back Santiago Bueno and Nigerian forward Ezekiel Joseph Bassey.

The La Liga champions were heavily linked with Shakhtar Donetsk right-back Darijo Srna earlier in the window after Aleix Vidal appeared to have fallen out of favour with Luis Enrique.

However, club technical secretary Robert Fernandez later said that they had decided to keep Vidal until the end of the season, adding that they will not sign any players unless someone leaves the Nou Camp. Barcelona cannot afford to make any major investments at this time after they spent more than €120m (£103m, $129.5m) during the summer to bring in Paco Alcacer, Samuel Umtiti, Andre Gomes, Jasper Cillessen, Denis Suarez and Lucas Digne.

But Barcelona have announced two deadline additions after agreeing the permanent transfer of Peñarol's 18-year-old centre-back Santiago Bueno and the loan arrival of Bassey from Enyimba Football Club.

"FC Barcelona and CA Peñarol have reached an agreement for the transfer of Santiago Ignacio Bueno Sciutto. The player will be at Barca until June 30 2019, with an option to extend for three more seasons. The Uruguayan defender is currently playing the South American U20 Championship with his team. When he finishes his participation, he will join Barça," the club confirmed on their official website.

"FC Barcelona and Enyimba Football Club have reached an agreement for the loan transfer of Ezekiel Joseph Bassey to Barça B until the end of the season. The agreement includes an option to buy him on permanent basis during the next two seasons. The 20-year-old Nigerian forward will undergo medical examination in the next few hours," a follow-up read.

Barcelona have failed to disclose the details of both agreements but Sport is reporting that the Catalans have agreed to pay €1m plus add-ons to Peñarol for the services of Bueno – with the Uruguayan outfit keeping 20% of his rights.

Both players will initially join the Barcelona second team but Buenos's long-term agreement suggests that the club have signed him with the hopes he can breakthrough intro the first-team in the near future. Sport adds that, in case the Uruguay starlet manages to establish himself as a senior player, the Catalans would have to pay €5m extra for his services.