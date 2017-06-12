Italian international midfielder Marco Verratti has expressed his desire to leave Paris Saint-Germain in the summer transfer window.

The Ligu 1 club appointed Antero Henrique as their new director of sport, replacing former Dutch striker Patrick Kluivert. According to the French publication L'Equipe, Verrati met with the club's new director of sport last midweek and expressed his desire to leave Parc des Princes.

PSG lost the league to AS Monaco last season and were knocked out by Barcelona in the knockout stages of the Champions League. Verratti wants to join a club that is looking to challenge for the domestic league as well as in the European competition.

The player's agent Donato Di Campli hinted in March that his client could make a move away from the French outfit in order to win major trophies. Di Campli confirmed Verratti will only leave PSG for a top European club.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is not willing to sanction the sale of the player, who is valued to be around €80m (£70.7m, $89.7m). However, Verratti has already revealed his decision to leave his current employers this summer.

Barcelona have long maintained their interest in signing the 24-year-old. Verratti is one of the three priority signings for the Catalan club's new manager Ernesto Valverde, who looks to bolster his squad for the next season.

Sport reports Barcelona representatives could meet Verratti during his holiday in Formentera and try to push for a deal. Should the meeting take place, it will be for the second time as a meeting did take place in Formentera last year.

The La Liga giants are not the only club interested in signing the PSG star. According to the Spanish newspaper AS, Chelsea have also made a bid of €65m (£57.4m, $72.8m) for Verratti. The same report also claims that Manchester United and Manchester City are also likely to join the race for the midfielder's signature.

Despite interest from the Premier League winners and the Manchester clubs, Barcelona are likely to be the front runners for the Italian star's signature. A move to Camp Nou remains a likely destination for Verratti, if he leaves PSG in the summer.