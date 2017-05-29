Barcelona have unveiled their kit for next season days after putting an end to the 2016-2017 campaign with a 3-1 victory over Alaves in the Copa del Rey final. Meanwhile, the La Liga giants are expected to make another major announcement in the coming hours to confirm that Ernesto Valverde will take over the reins at the Nou Camp following the departure of Luis Enrique.

The La Liga giants are set to begin a new era after the Asturian boss decided to leave his position following three successful campaigns. Luis Enrique took over from Gerard Martino in the summer of 2014 and won nine different titles, including one Champions League, two La Liga titles and three Copa del Rey crowns.

The manager confirmed his decision to not sign a new deal in March and Valverde has since been tipped as the main candidate to lead the new project – despite other sources also linking him with Arsenal.

Last week Valverde announced his decision to leave Athletic Club Bilbao but refused to confirm that he was set to replace Luis Enrique at Barcelona as the Catalans still had to play a Copa del Rey final against Alaves.

But Barcelona conquered the title on Saturday and different reports in Spain claim that now is all set for Barcelona to announce the appointment of Valverde.

In the meantime, Barcelona have unveiled their new kit for the 2017-2018 campaign, with Japanese company Rakuten appearing for the first time on the front of the shirt.

"The new FC Barcelona kit is finally here. For the first time the shirt will bear the name of Japanese company Rakuten, the Club's new global sponsor from 1 July. The kit will be available from 1 June at Nike.com/FCB and in the Club's official shops and distributors," the club confirmed.

"The new FC Barcelona's Nike Vapor home kit is an updated interpretation of the traditional Blaugrana, defined by a progressive combination of the traditional stripes with revolutionary Aeroswift technology, to produce cutting edge performance apparel, replete with modern detailing."

In November the club already revealed that Rakuten would replace Qatar Airways as Barcelona's main sponsor for the next four campaigns. The deal with the Japanese electronic commerce and internet company could worth up to €61.5m (£53.6m, $68.8m) a-season, meaning a significant financial increase from the previous agreement with the airline