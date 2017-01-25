Dave "Batista" Bautista has said that WWE "screwed him over" when he returned to the wrestling entertainment company in 2014. The former WWE superstar has said that it was an "everyday struggle dealing with the company" which was taking different directions, and did not "have anything to do with" him.

Batista in an interview with DailyDead said, "There was just a lot going on behind the scenes" and "it was such a f*****g nightmare".

"I was banging my head against the wall every day. It's one of those things, I wish people knew how hard I fought to be there and how hard I fought to just give them the best matches and performances that I could. But it was an everyday struggle dealing with the company."

"We were just starting the Evolution thing, so why couldn't we run with that instead of me putting Daniel over again, which I just did at WrestleMania? We're not going to have a better match there than we did at Mania. Let's just work more with Evolution and build these guys up. So we did. Then right after we built the hell out of them and they were so strong as a unit, they broke them all up. I said, 'What is wrong with you guys?'"

Batista also revealed that he stayed an "extra month" with the WWE as the company wanted him to fight Daniel Bryan at another pay-per-view event but "thought that didn't even make sense".

"I stayed longer than I should have, actually. You followed it pretty closely back then?" he said. "The reason I had to leave was because I had to go and do press for Marvel for Guardians of the Galaxy. They were actually nice enough to let me stay an extra month."

In 2014, Batista fought in the 30-man-over-the-top elimination match at Royal Rumble and also competed at WrestleMania 30. His last appearance came at NXT in June and since then he has not stepped in the squared circle.