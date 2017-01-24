Sabu has blasted the WWE Hall of Fame as "fake". The ECW legend said wrestlers are inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame only if they have worked for Vince McMahon's company.

The 53-year-old wrestler, in an interview with Sports Illustrated, said he would only do it if "I need the money".

"It's not like the Baseball Hall of Fame or the Football Hall of Fame. They let anybody in it, anybody who could draw money. The real wrestling Hall of Fames are in Iowa and Amsterdam, New York. They look for donations because they're so broke, but they have s**t from the 1800s," Sabu said.

"Vince's Hall of Fame only has s**t from Vince's company. If you didn't work for his company, you're not in the Hall of Fame. That's nothing to do with how good you are, it only matters who owned them."

Speaking about which fighters he loves to watch, Sabu said he loves wrestlers who like himself are high-flying daredevils.

"Ricochet is awesome," Sabu said and added, "That one dude, Finn Balor, is great, and that Neville is too good."

Sabu also talked about his first WWE feuds with John Cena and called the current face of the WWE a "good worker".

"I got a lot of flack before I wrestled Cena, but no flack afterward because he was good," Sabu said. "A lot of guys mock him, but he's a good worker."

"He probably could be 'King of the Death Match' if he wanted, but why would he?" Sabu said. "Why would he want to wrestle for a hundred dollars when he can wrestle for hundreds of thousands or millions? The highest paid 'King of the Death Match' was when I was offered $5,000. John Cena's lowest match isn't even five grand, so why would he wrestle in a 'King of the Death Match'?"