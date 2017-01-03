Ever since Batista left the WWE two and a half years ago to pursue his acting career, his possible return to the squared circle has been much talked about by fans, more so after the return of Bill Goldberg, The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels. However, the latest rumour doing the rounds about The Animal suggests that the wrestler-turned-actor has no intention of returning to the wrestling entertainment company for a final fight.

According to Cageside Seat, Batista does not want a final fight as he is "done with WWE".

Batista recently fuelled rumours about his possible WWE return when he said he would love to do house shows.

"At the end of the day, I love WWE, and I've proven that I wouldn't wrestle anywhere else. I feel like wrestling anywhere else is a step down. I love the company, and I'll always be appreciative for what they've done for me, and I would love to go back, it's just that they're really hard to deal with, and right now, my passion is acting," Batista said during an interview with Chris Van Vliet. (Via Inquisitr)

"But if they would allow me to go back and just do house shows, I'd be all over it, because then you just skip over all the red tape — you don't have to deal with any of the writers, or any of that b******t."

After Batista left the WWE in the middle of 2014, he had said he would love to fight Triple H in his final match.

Batista was offered the role of a special guest referee at the WrestleMania 32 main card event between Triple H and Roman Reigns, but he turned it down.

Batista previously spoke on Chris Jericho's podcast and said he was unhappy about how his return was handled back in 2014. He had said he wanted to return as a heel but the WWE thought it was best for him to come back as a babyface, which did not work and the company had to change their plans.