Bayern Munich defender and mooted Chelsea target Rafinha has revealed that he received offers from English and Spanish clubs during the summer transfer window and is open to leaving the Allianz Arena if his desire for game-time is not fulfilled.

Rafinha joined the Bundesliga champions from Genoa in 2011 and, while he has never held a place in the starting line-up for a sustained period of time, the four-time Brazil international has certainly contributed to one of the most successful periods in Bayern's history.

The 32-year-old has featured fairly regularly for Carlo Ancelotti's side during the embryonic stages of the new campaign, starting three of Bayern's five opening Bundesliga matches as well as the Champions League clash against Anderlecht last week.

The full-back will be happy with the game-time he has received so far this season but is not afraid of seeking pastures new in order to ensure he receives regular minutes during the latter stages of his career.

"Bayern's bosses know I already had offers from England and Spain before the season started," Rafinha told ESPN. "I have Bayern in my heart and I always give 100% – they can always count on me.

"Therefore, I think those responsible understand that I really want to play, otherwise I will have to think about my future. I have a very good relationship and contact with the coach [Carlo Ancelotti] and I'm convinced I will get my game time."

Chelsea reportedly launched a late bid to sign Rafinha in the dying embers of the transfer window as they desperately searched for full-back cover but eventually plumped for Davide Zappacosta, who has made an impressive start to life in west London.

The arrival of Zappacosta has presumably quelled Chelsea's need to sign a full-back for the time being, while Rafinha, who is competing with Sebastian Rudy and Joshua Kimmich for game-time in Bavaria, will be satisfied if his involvement in the Bayern first-team remains at the same level throughout the season.

The former Schalke defender starred in Bayern's win over his old club on Tuesday (19 September) and will be hoping to build on his display against Wolfsburg on Friday, while Chelsea will be hoping to claw back some ground on Manchester United and Manchester City with a win over Stoke City on Saturday.