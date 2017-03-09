Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski would not be interested in being Manchester United's plan B in the summer transfer window if they fail to lure Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid. Reports are abound that the Poland international is being considered as the fall-back option if Jose Mourinho can't make what is expected to be his first choice signing in the off-season.

The Independent understand that the complexity of bringing Griezmann to Old Trafford due to the terms of his contract has made the deal less of a priority in the eyes of Mourinho, who has already begun seeking alternative options. Lewandowski and Monaco's Kylian Mbappe are among those being considered as more serious possibilities, with the France international's release clause standing at £85m, according to The Guardian.

Lewandowski has previously spoken of his desire to seek a new challenge having played his club football exclusively in Germany since 2010. The 28-year-old has won the Bundesliga title four times in that period, the German Cup twice and finished as the top flight's highest scorer in two separate campaigns.

Agent Cezary Kucharski revealed in 2016 that Bayern had held talks with Real Madrid over selling Lewandowski, though those talks never progress beyond the initial stage. The same representative has changed tact when asked whether United would be a possible option, should they miss out on Griezmann. He told ESPN: "Does any top player in the world want to be a plan B?"

Prior to suggestions that United were plotting a move for Lewandowski, the club have not been linked with a move for the ex-Borussia Dortmund frontman since the early part of last year after Pep Guardiola confirmed his exit from Bayern. With Zlatan Ibrahimovic yet to sign a new contract with the club, there is some uncertainty over who will lead Mourinho's attack next term if Griezmann can't be brought to the Premier League.

Mourinho has indicated that he will made "two or three" signings during the summer transfer window. United could head into the off-season having claimed three trophies in the Portuguese coach's first campaign in charge, with the club still in the Europa League and FA Cup, having already beaten Southampton to win the EFL Cup in February.