Whether it is their iconic red swimsuits or sizzling red carpet outfits, the Baywatch stars surely know how to grab eyeballs with their sartorial choices. Saturday's (13 May) world premiere event of the Baywatch movie was no different, as the cast and series originals descended on the red carpet in Miami dressed to the nines.

While the leading men – Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron along with veteran actor David Hasselhoff – kept it casual and classy with their suave suited look, the Baywatch babes stole the show.

Decked in sizzling gowns with high slits and plunging necklines, the off-duty lifeguards raised the bar for each other as they strutted their stuff at the world premiere of the upcoming summer blockbuster.

Leading the ladies was none other than original star Pamela Anderson, who turned heads in her sequined floor-length gown.

Although the former Playboy model kept her make-up understated, her figure-hugging outfit featuring a shimmering train ensured she stood out from the crop of beauties on the red carpet.

After the original CJ Parker, it was the turn of the glamorous Kelly Rohrbach – who fills in the shoes of the famous character in the upcoming Baywatch movie – to shine on the star-studded red carpet. Instead of a glittering cocktail dress, the 27-year-old actress chose a halter-neck outfit that ended just above her knees.

The model-turned-actress had her hair tied in a top-bun with the other striking feature being her dark smoky eyes and subtle lips.

Joining the duo was the other Baywatch beauty, Alexandra Daddario, whose shimmering silver-and-black gown oozed glamour on the red carpet. While the strapless floor-length outfit accentuated Daddario's looks, her kohl-rimmed eyes and centre-parted hair added a hint of sophistication to her style.

If anything, the Baywatch premiere seemed to be one fun gathering with one of the stars even having her Marilyn Monroe moment on the red carpet. When a gust of wind caught Brazilian model Izabel Goulart by surprise, she coolly handled the situation and continued to pose for the paparazzi, without panicking.

Meanwhile, the film's villain Priyanka Chopra decided to channel a cold blue look on the red carpet, looking every bit like the sensational diva she is. Adding to the oomph was the thigh-high slit and the plunging neckline that Chopra carried with panache.