Georgina Rodriguez proved that she and boyfriend Cristiano Ronaldo are in the comfortable stages of their relationship after she posted a clip of them playing a game together at home.

The 24-year-old aspiring model shared a funny clip of herself and the Portuguese footballer not doing too well at a game of ball. The parents appeared to be throwing multi-coloured balls at a small glass but failing to score, with Ronaldo, 33, wearing a black baseball cap and a grey T-shirt.

Rodriguez, who recently gave birth to baby girl Alana Martina in November and hails from Spain, captioned the post: "The game that is fashionable (in our home) Have you tried it? Some people are better at touching balls than at other times -jajajajajaj We are very happy for yesterday's game .... ¡¡¡ Hala Madrid !!! ❤️Besicos ♀️♂️ @cristiano @ nana.amado @ miguelpaixao7."

The new mother, who has 3.7m followers on Instagram, melted hearts with the post. One person commented: "Hahaha how cuteee❤❤," while someone else joked: "The balls were supposed to be for the kids .... hahahaha."

A third added: "They are the best couple!"

Rodriguez and Ronaldo have been dating for approximately two years after meeting at a fashion party, with the brunette beauty commenting on their relationship in an exclusive interview with Hola! magazine towards the end of last year.

She claimed they had a "really nice relationship" and that children were their "joy" in life.

Rodriguez added: "We wake up and the first thing we do is hug them and kiss them, take care of them and be aware of everything. So all day!"

Speaking of how they came up with their daughter's name, she said: "We chose it between the two. Cristiano chose Alana and I Martina, and to not hesitate more we decided to put the name to him composed by the election of both".