Pop star Sia suffered a wardrobe malfunction while posing for the camera on Tuesday (10 October), with the Chandelier singer leaving little to the imagination in the snap posted on social media.

Wearing a white robe paired with pink bathroom slippers, the songstress is seen unintentionally flashing her bare breast while waving the peace sign with her right hand. The 41-year-old singer, who is known for her signature black and white wig that she constantly uses to cover her face in her music videos and stage performances, is seen without the hair piece but wearing a green face mask.

Her modesty has been covered up with a banana emoji that has been strategically placed over her breast by her friend, celebrity hair and makeup artist Tonya Brewer, who shared the picture of the singer on Instagram.

"She just directed her first film," Brewer wrote alongside the snap that she shared on the photo-and-video-sharing application.

Brewer added cheekily, "She had no idea her boob was out. Thank you for letting me create magic with you @siamusic."

It seems like Brewer is just being a little naughty and having some fun with her friend on social media at the expense of the singer's wardrobe fail.

Instagram users have commented on the post, with many left wondering as to how Sia did not realise her wardrobe disaster.

"Queen of not knowing her boob was out," a user commented, while another added, "Omg! The boob is out again!"

"This is hilarious. That face though," a third said, referring to Sia's green face mask.

Another follower posted, "She doesn't know right right... We believe you. I love you both!️"