Selena Gomez's PDA-filled date night with The Weeknd was as much a shock to fans as it was to Bella Hadid. Considering the model's history with The Starboy singer, Hadid appeared to be sad as she was pictured in New York recently.

According to reports, the model appeared to be pretty upset with the fact that her former boyfriend and the Hands To Myself songstress were spotted kissing following a date in California.

Now, photos published by TMZ show the Victoria's Secret model strutting on the streets of NYC in pin-striped pants, with a Harley Davidson denim jacket.

She complemented her no-nonsense look with black heels, chains and a newsboy cap.

Gigi Hadid's younger sister has not yet publicly commented on Gomez's blossoming romance with the R&B sensation, whose real name is Abel Makkonen Tesfaye. However, Bella sent a loud and clear message as she flipped the bird to paparazzi during her recent outing.

A source had earlier said that the model had felt backstabbed by Gomez as she did not give her a heads up before going out with The Weeknd. "Bella [Hadid] feels like she's been stabbed in the back," HollywoodLife quoted a source as saying.

"She just doesn't understand why Selena is flaunting her relationship with The Weeknd. The least she can do is be private about it. Bella never, ever saw this coming and thinks Selena should have called her first out of courtesy, instead of making out with him in public for the whole world to see. She's also surprised how easily The Weeknd has moved on. It's only been two months. This is all very hurtful," the source continued.

Gomez and her 26-year-old beau recently caused a stir when they were photographed kissing and cuddling after an "intimate dinner date" at the Giorgio Baldi restaurant. Before going around with the Hands To Myself singer, The Weeknd was dating Bella until their split in November.