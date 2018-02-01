puppyâ€™s first day shopping A post shared by Mimi Cuttrell (@mimicuttrell) on Jan 31, 2018 at 7:15pm PST

Bella Hadid is no stranger to sending her followers into a frenzy with her provocative Instagram snaps, but it's her stylist that has raised eyebrows in a recent post.

The 21-year-old Victoria's Secret model is used to posing with very little clothing, but still shocked social media users for appearing in just a tiny nude G-string while holding a brown puppy with a huge grin on her face in a changing room.

Mimi Cuttrell shared the image to her 45.7K followers, and it is causing quite a stir on the social media platform. Captioned: "Puppy's first day shopping," one person replied with: "Wow! What a bod!"

While someone else said: "My favorite styling you've done so far." A third added: "BREAK THE INTERNET!!!!!!"

The snap is racking up thousands of likes due to the famous model's chiselled physique of rippled abs, lean legs and the adorable addition of two puppies – with another little white pooch called Maze seen in the corner of the photo.

The latest scantily-clad image of Hadid comes after her naked British Vogue cover with older sister Gigi, 22, attracted criticism for being "creepy".

The famous sisters sat with their naked bodies entwined as they peered into the camera for the arty black and white shot.

One person commented on the sexually-charged photo: "Umm... can we just please not deny that this is weird. Sisters don't sit like this."

"Terrible and creepy", chimed another.

"This makes me uncomfortable..... I feel like I shouldn't have seen this photo. #inappropriate," one user wrote. Another agreed: "I don't understand the incestuous selling point between sisters like these girls or all the Kardashians rolling around in their boy panties together for Calvin Klein. Just weird."

Both sisters refrained from posting the image on their personal Instagram accounts, instead sharing their individual covers for British Vogue's March issue for the "second cover," shot by Steve Meisel.

Bella wrote: "My @BritishVogue cover! All my love to you sweet, sweet @edward_enninful and all at @britishvogue for having my beautiful sissy @gigihadidand I share the March cover showing how similar we really are ‍♂️Shot by our beloved and adored #SteveMeisel [...]."