Ben Affleck returned to his regular life – carrying son to his school and other fatherly duties – after revealing that he has undergone treatment for alcohol addiction in a tell-all Facebook post.

According to sources, the Batman actor and his estranged wife Jennifer Garner are putting up a united front in dealing with their day to day life. "Ben and Jen took the kids to school together" this morning, People magazine reported adding that Affleck has been living in the family home itself during this time.

"He is thrilled to be back with his kids," the magazine quoted a friend close to the 44-year-old filmmaker. "Clearly you see that his kids mean the world to him."

Fortunately for Affleck, he has the support of his near and dear ones as he takes a healthy approach towards life. He had previously entered rehab in 2001 to deal with his alcohol addiction.

"He has a great support system around him. Really nice to see his friends and family gather for him — the industry too. This was his decision to be proactive to live a healthy life. He's been very moved by the outpouring of support," the source added.

Of late the Oscar-winner has had a lot on his plate – with his involvement in the DCEU franchise and his impending divorce with Garner that was rumoured to have been called off. But now that he is back from the rehab, the amicable exes are once again focusing on their family.

"With Ben back in L.A., things are back to normal," the source said. "They are focusing on the kids. Ben missed them and he's happy to be back with his kids."

Earlier on Tuesday, the actor revealed that he has "completed treatment for alcohol addiction" and thanked his ex-wife for being there for him during the difficult time.

"I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be. I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it," he wrote in a wordy Facebook message adding, "I'm lucky to have the love of my family and friends, including my co-parent, Jen, who has supported me and cared for our kids as I've done the work I set out to do."