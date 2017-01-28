After Jennifer Aniston, it's Beyonce who has been hit by pregnancy rumours. The songstress' appearance in the latest advertising for her clothing brand Ivy Park has sparked rumours that she is expecting her second child with music mogul husband Jay Z.

In the ad, the Formation singer appears for three seconds as she sports an army green bodysuit and matching hooded jacket. However, fans apparently spotted her baby bump in her figure-hugging bodysuit sparking the speculations.

It is possible that the bodysuit creates an impression of a bulged stomach and that the 35-year-old is not pregnant as there is no official confirmation from the Lemonade singer or from her husband about it. However, soon after the social media buzz, the video was removed from YouTube.

A Beyonce fan group, however, claimed that they can 'confirm' the news that the 47-year-old rapper and his wife are bringing a sibling for their daughter Blue Ivy. "We can EXCLUSIVELY CONFIRM that BEYONCÉ its PREGNANT with her second child. Thats why her team deleted the new Ivy Park ad."

But Beyhives are not buying these rumours easily and slammed that fan page on Twitter for spreading false news. "So you telling me Bey is going to do Coachella while pregnant?," one fan replied. The singer is scheduled to perform at Coachella this summer . "We will see at the Grammys so delete it now and save yourself," wrote another correctly pointing at her much anticipated Red carpet arrival at the Grammy 2017.