Congratulatory messages are being showered on the Carters as Beyonce and husband Jay Z are "thrilled" to welcome their twins. The babies reportedly arrived over this weekend in a Los Angeles hospital. The Carter family, however, is yet to confirm the news.

On Friday (16 June), the music mogul cancelled his appearance at the 48th Annual Songwriters Hall Of Fame Induction and Awards Gala in New York. Jay Z was then spotted by the paparazzi rushing towards the LA hospital in his chauffeur-driven Escalade.

"Bey and Jay are thrilled and have started sharing the news with their family and closest friends," a source told People.

The Carters have kept the twins' gender a secret. Fans speculate the couple is having two daughters as Barack Obama recently talked about raising daughters in a speech honouring the rapper's contribution to music during the Songwriters Hall of Fame event. "Jay and I are also fools for our daughters, although he's going to have me beat once those two twins show up," the former US president had said in a pre-recorded speech.

The music power couple are parents to 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter. The 35-year-old Lemonade singer took the internet by storm earlier this year after announcing her pregnancy by sharing a series of maternity photo shoot where she was seen lovingly cradling her baby bump.

"We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters," the Grammy winner announced the news in February on Instagram.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters A post shared by BeyoncÃ© (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Queen Bey's fans, knows as the Beyhive, are waiting for the singer to announce the birth of her twins.

Me waiting on BeyoncÃ© to confirm if she had these babies ðŸ™‡ðŸ¾â€â™€ï¸ pic.twitter.com/voZ4bnfeyN — mila âœ¨ (@MilaaaG_) June 18, 2017

This is probably how the hospital staff that helped #Beyonce give birth to the twins are feelin right now pic.twitter.com/oknSmqhPGO — Grey Zayn (@zayn_grey) June 18, 2017

This gif has literally never been more appropriate #Beyonce pic.twitter.com/UPHy8qLZVt — Melanie Hawkins (@MelHawk92) June 18, 2017

When you find out your mom #beyonce finally had your twin siblings pic.twitter.com/ypQrUh2C8a — The Executive Tea (@executive_tea) June 18, 2017

I love how BeyoncÃ© has put herself in such a position that her fans won't believe anything about her life unless it comes straight from her. — blaria. (@Keelectric_Lady) June 18, 2017