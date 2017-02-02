Aspiring filmmaker Malia Obama has been taking her life outside the White House very seriously as she begins her internship at the Weinstein Company. While her parents — Barack and Michelle Obama — took time off for a vacation on Richard Branson's private island, the former first daughter is already hard at work.

She began her internship at the film production company on Monday (30 January) and buzz is that the former president's daughter has already been tasked with duties in the production and development department.

According to TMZ, 18-year-old Malia will be responsible for reading and pitching scripts to Weinstein Company executives during her internship.

The New York-based film company founded by Bob and Harvey Weinstein in 2005 has been credited for creating some highly-acclaimed movies over the years such as The King's Speech, The Artist, Shakespeare In Love, Silver Linings Playbook, Django Unchained, and Good Will Hunting.

Malia is expected to work through the spring on a pay of $9 an hour. On Wednesday, the eldest daughter of the former US president was spotted outside her office sporting a warm and cosy attire to keep the cold winds at bay.

Dressed in high-waisted denims, black crop top, heavy sheepskin jacket, and matching boots the young lady cut a relaxed yet chic figure as she made her way to the studio. Her sun-kissed locks were left loose as Malia sported a minimal look on the third day of her internship.

However, this isn't Malia's first brush with the world of show biz as she has previously interned on the sets of the HBO series Girls in the summer of 2015. Following her stint at the film company, the teenager will be joining Harvard next fall, reports say.

Meanwhile, the Obamas have moved into another home in Washington DC after leaving the White House this month.