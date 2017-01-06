Kaley Cuoco has shared a hilarious photo of Leonard Hofstadter and his wife Penny from this Thursday's episode of The Big Bang Theory season 10 on social media. Cuoco plays Penny in the CBS sitcom.

In the image posted on Instagram by Cuoco, Leonard is lying down with a Christmas tree falling on him, as a dishevelled Penny is seen clicking a picture to commemorate the moment. "Find out why this pic is hilarious in an all new ep of @bigbangtheory_cbs TONIGHT!!! #kaleyspolaroids," the 31-year-old actress captioned the image.

The scene is from the CBS show's mid-season premiere episode titled, The Holiday Summation, where Leonard and Penny talk about their massive fight during Christmas. Leonard had accepted Penny's proposal to cut down their own Christmas tree, but both of them are later seen in a car, in a worn out state.

They had a hard time cutting down the tree as Penny angrily tells her husband, "never let go of the axe after you swing it". Later, they are seen hauling it into the apartment, but Leonard falls down the stairs with the tree on him. After they somehow get the tree inside the apartment, they discover that a squirrel was in the tree the entire time.

Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowley also speak to the gang about their terrible trip to Texas, which includes the physicist telling his mother about his living arrangement with Amy. Although Mary is happy with them living together, Sheldon is disappointed at her reaction and acts dumb to get his mother's attention. Sheldon even pierces his ears to show to his mother that he is rebellious.

New parents Howard and Bernadette lie to everyone about their holidays. Although they claim it was joyful and triumphant, the truth is Bernadette couldn't get her newborn baby to stop crying and ends up crying herself.

The Big Bang Theory season 10 airs Thursday on CBS Network.