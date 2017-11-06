Never one to shy away from flaunting her 'sensational' figure, Emily Ratajkowski is used to causing social media meltdowns with her racy uploads. This time, however, the model is leaving little to the imagination as she strips completely naked for a hauntingly beautiful black and white shot.

Clicked by French photographer Patrick Demarchelier, the picture captures the 26-year-old model in her natural best as she poses against a dark background. Adding to the finesse, the brunette beauty showcased a cropped hairstyle and minimal makeup while smouldering into the lens.

"Back shooting with the king today @patrickdemarchelier," the model, who is better known as Emrata to her Instagram followers, captioned her latest snap. While Ratajkowski's careful positioning of her legs covered her modesty to some extent, she resorted to blurring out other portions of the picture.

Regardless, her 15 million-plus Instagram followers are beyond thrilled over the London-born model's bold and brazen looks. So much so that within hours of sharing on the picture-sharing site, the snap has garnered over 552,000 likes and raving messages.

"Beautiful. It would be a dream come true to shoot with you," one of the users shared in the comments section, while someone else complemented the model's raw style, writing, "Absolutely gorgeous."

"Freaking lovely my dear," another fan gushed.

Amid the sea of compliments, though, there were several concerned messages as well, with fans pointing out how Ratajkowski looked way too "skinny" in the photograph.

Despite the criticism, the catwalk queen remains fixed on her stand about her sexuality and appearance.

In a previous interview with Harper's Bazaar magazine, Ratajkowski opened up about the unwarranted scrutiny that follows her profession.

"There's this thing that happens to me: 'Oh, she's too sexy'. It's like an anti-woman thing, people don't want to work with me because my boobs are too big," she told the Australian issue of the magazine.

"What's wrong with boobs? They're a beautiful, feminine thing that need to be celebrated. Like, who cares?" the Victoria's Secret stunner added.