Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook are an adorable couple, and are not shy of showing their affection for each other on Instagram. The professional equestrian took to Instagram on 10 March to share a video of Cuoco playing tambourine and grooving to a song.

Alongside the video, the 26-year-old wrote, "You know part of a relationship is you learn more and more about one another. Today I learn Kaley can play the tambourine. You should have seen my surprise, what's next honey, falconry. Ok actually please falconry, that would awesome."

Cuoco adorably replied to her boyfriend post and wrote, "Karl" followed by goofy monkey and several laughing smileys.

He also complained about his "horrendous" picture, compared to "goddess" Kaley. He said on the photo sharing site, "@bnpparibasopen where they found pictures on the internet for our credentials. I'm not at all sure where they got my picture but I feel like they intentionally found a horrendous picture to accentuate the juxtaposition. I mean come on."

He added, "Kaley looks like a goddess and I look some one who was just peeled off the pavement after tailgating too hard at a NASCAR race."

Karl also shared a photo of them together with their dog as Cuoco's t-shirt says, "Ted talk dirty to me." He captioned the adorable photo as, "Finally back together after the longest week ever and wouldn't you know it, my lovey has a shirt that speaks to me so perfectly. I love you so much honey. You know what ruby, we love you too, you just love laying and wiggling right into the middle of us."

Cuoco and Cook met at a horse show in early 2016, and they have been dating since then. Gushing about her boyfriend, she told The Talk host Sharon Osbourne, "I am so happy... I can't stop smiling, life is so, so good. We met at a horse show, I finally found my horse guy. It was very meant to be."

"He's an amazing rider, amazing equestrian, and a great human. We shared a passion for horses and dogs ... It's been lovely," The Big Bang Theory star added.