Billy Joe Saunders is keeping a close eye on the rematch between Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez as he still hopes to unify all the belts.

The WBO middleweight champion most recently defended his title against David Lemieux via unanimous decision on 17 December to take his unbeaten record to 26-0.

He will face Martin Murray next on 14 April but his goal still remains to challenge the winner of Golovkin and Canelo, both of whom will face each other in a highly-anticipated rematch on 5 May.

Saunders has long wanted a chance to fight for the WBC, IBF, WBA and IBO middleweight titles that Golovkin currently holds and is confident that he will hold all of them by the end of the year.

"I should be beating the likes of Willie Monroe. I should be dealing with David Lemieux because I know what I'm on a quest to do, I know what my mission is," Saunders told iFL TV. "If I can't be dealing with them, then in my own head this mission's a big fairy tale.

"I know what I'm going to do. I want the winner of Golovkin and Canelo. Please God, Golovkin wins, rightly so because he did last time, and I will hold all the titles. Every single one of them by the end of this year."

However, the reality is the 28-year-old may have to keep waiting.

With the first meeting between the Golovkin and Canelo generating 1.3 million pay-per-view buys and the second one expected to generate 3 million buys according to Oscar Del La Hoya, there is a likelihood that a third fight will also be booked in the future.

In the meantime, Saunders is willing to face Daniel Jacobs.

"Yeah he's good but one million percent I'm better," Saunders added. "If they can make it financially work, viable for both of us, then I'm sure that me and him haven't got a problem fighting each other."