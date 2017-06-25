Blac Chyna has been involved in a car crash, according to reports.

Rob Kardashian's on/off girlfriend's white Rolls-Royce was rear-ended in the early hours of Saturday morning while driving around Los Angeles, report TMZ.

The mum-of-two – who shares seven-month-old baby daughter Dream Kardashian with Rob – was checked over by paramedics at the scene for 45 minutes.

Footage obtained by the US gossip site shows the Rob and Chyna star in the back of an ambulance before later being led out to a friend who picked her up.

Police are believed to have administered DUI tests on the other driver but no arrests were made.

The incident comes days after Rob and Blac were seen playing happy families on Father's Day during a trip to Disneyland.

Makeup artist Blac and sock designer Rob are believed to not be in a relationship with each other at present but were all smiles as they hit the happiest place on earth.

Uploading a series of pictures to her Instagram account, one showed Blac and Kim Kardashian's brother smiling sweetly with Dream as the trio posed alongside Minnie Mouse.

Blac – real name Angela White – wrote alongside it: "Happy Fathers Day @robKardashian," followed by a heart emoji.

Absent however was Blac's four-year-old son King Cairo Stevenson, who she shares with rapper ex Tyga, 27.

Opening up about her relationship with Rob earlier this year, Blac told Cosmopolitan South Africa: "I feel like every person who's in a long-term relationship, or who is committed to their person, goes through ups and downs.

"Everything isn't always going to be peaches and cream. If it is, then it's fake. I'm in it for the long haul, so I feel like my advice [for anyone in a similar situation] is therapy, know each other's family, calling each other's mums.

She continued: "I feel like everything isn't going to be perfect, but I know we love each other and we're fighting for each other, and the people we surround ourselves with are rooting for us. It makes everything much easier."