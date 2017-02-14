Hollywood heartthrob Tom Cruise has the support of his near and dear ones as he grieves the loss of his mother Mary Lee South – who died in her sleep last week after battling health issues for long. If rumours are to be believed, the actor's ex-wife Katie Holmes too has reached out to him.

A source told Hollywood Life that the 38-year-old actress "reached out to her ex Tom Cruise to offer her condolences after the passing of his mother."

Although it has been more than four years since Cruise and Holmes called it quits in 2012, the gossip website report claims that the Batman Begins actress is devastated by her ex-husband's loss. Apparently, Holmes and Cruise's mother South were close to each other.

"Tom has been rocked by the loss of his mother. They were very close and he will miss her dearly. He is staying strong and leaning on close friends and other family during this challenging time," the source claimed.

Apparently, the Mission Impossible star's Hollywood career was inspired by his mother, who loved theatre and instilled a passion for acting in Cruise. "I was always interested in theatre, but I never did anything with it. When I was growing up, if you went to Hollywood that was really risqué," South had told Rolling Stone in 1986.

Later the theatre-enthusiast encouraged her son to join a local group. "I guess I was his greatest audience. He had it in him then," she had said.

South passed away at the age of 80 after battling poor health for the past few years. The memorial service was held at a local Church of Scientology, as per reports. In attendance were the Cruise's three sisters - Lee Ann DeVette, 57, Cass Mapother, 55, and Marian Henry, 52 – and other family members.