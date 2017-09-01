The shocking twists and turns in Game of Thrones season 7 triggered countless fan theories regarding the 'Great War' between the living and the dead, the White Walkers' obsession with humans, and above all the mysterious relationship between Bran Stark and the Night's King.

In season 6, Bran was marked by the leader of the White Walkers while he was trying to see the land of the undead through greeseering. While generally remaining unseen during his magical travels, the paraplegic son of Ned Stark was shocked to learn that the Night's King could see and even touch him. In the same season, Bran learned that it was one of his time travel blunders that created Hodor.

In season 7, Bran tried to go deep into the North to see the army of the dead but to his disappointment, he was again spotted by the deadly villain. This has led many to speculate that Bran and the Night's King are the same person. And that the Northern Walker was created during one of Bran's time travels that horridly went wrong.

Isaac Hempstead Wright, who plays Bran in GoT, however, rejects the fan theory. "It's less that they're the same person and more that they're two of the ancient beings of Westeros," he told Vulture.

However, he did not accept or deny that the old Three-Eyed Raven may be his older self. "The Three-Eyed Raven has been around for God knows how long, and White Walkers have been reported since the beginning of time. As we've seen, they were created by the Children of the Forest, so we can't get much more ancient than that," he added.

Describing the Night's King as the Frankenstein's monster of the North, the 18-year-old British actor said: "Perhaps we can think of it as these are two characters with a huge amount of power, but one is a Frankenstein's monster who is driven by nothing but hatred and violence. Then there's Bran, who uses his powers for good."