Brexit helped the pro-EU Liberal Democrats overtake Jeremy Corbyn's Labour Party in donations during the final financial quarter of 2016, Electoral Commission figures released on Thursday (2 March) showed.

The watchdog revealed that Tim Farron's party received £1,972,904 ($2,423,081) between 1 October and 31 December, while Labour boosted its war chest by £1,970,055 over the same period.

But both parties were well behind the Conservatives, who topped the donation list with £3,610,983.

"These donations are because of Brexit. People want a voice that believes Britain is open, tolerant and united. Millions of people want to be heard, and a clear voice saying Britain must stay in the heart of Europe. This voice is the Liberal Democrats," said Liberal Democrat president Sal Britton.

"Labour do not offer that any more, they are Theresa May's cheerleaders.

"Money is not the full picture here: we have had a famous by-election victory in Richmond Park, made 30 council gains up and down the country, and have our highest membership this century.

"Whatever is going on in Jeremy Corbyn's divided and extreme Labour Party, it is clear the Liberal Democrat fightback is on, providing the real opposition to the Conservative Brexit government."

The Electoral Commission also revealed that that the Green Party attracted £13,000 more than Ukip (£46,228 versus £33,228) in the fourth financial quarter of 2016. The development will be another blow to Ukip leader Paul Nuttall, who failed to win the Stoke-on-Trent Central by-election in February.

Ukip donor and Leave.EU co-founder Arron Banks has urged Nuttall to make him chairman of the party to "professionalise" the organisation. Paul Oakden is the current Ukip chairman.

"The reporting and publication of this data ensures that our political finance system is as transparent as possible and it is therefore always disappointing when there is a failure to meet the statutory deadline," said Bob Posner, director of political finance and regulation and legal counsel.

"Where there is no reasonable explanation for such a failure we will take a robust approach in dealing with this."