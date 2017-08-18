Tributes have been paid to Sir Bruce Forsyth by his peers and friends from the world of entertainment who hailed him 'the King of TV.'

The much-loved entertainer, who presented shows including The Generation Game, Play Your Cards Right, The Price Is Right and You Bet! passed away "peacefully at his Surrey home" on Friday (18 August).

Strictly Come Dancing presenters Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly lead the tributes to the 89-year-old who co hosted the reality dance show from 2004 to 2013.

Winkleman, who took over the role when the veteran entertainer left the show, posted on Twitter: "He was the King of TV, the Prince of performers and the most generous of people... all toe-tapping twinkle, all kindness, all love...."

"The Bruce you saw really was the man he was. We'll miss him so much," she added.

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood described Forsyth as a "legend." "Extremely sad to hear the news of Bruce's passing. A true legend and national treasure. He will be deeply missed but always remembered."

Fellow veterans from the world showbiz spoke with deep affection for the charismatic TV star who had entertained audience for seven decades.

Former Eastenders star Dame Barbara Windsor said his death marked the "end of a show business era" and called Sir Bruce "the last of the truly all round great entertainers" from the UK.

"I am so sad as I was a massive fan and was in awe of his professionalism," she said. "I was lucky enough to know him and was thrilled to be at his last book launch. He will be so sadly missed by all in show business and his millions of fans."

Actress Joan Collins said: "Very sad to hear of Sir Bruce Forsyth's death. It is a huge loss to the world he was one-of-a-kind."

Comedian Jimmy Tarbuck, who has been friends with the former Strictly Come Dancing host for over 50 years and often shared a stage with him described the entertainer as "one of the most talented men this country ever produced".

This Morning host Phillip Schofield described him as an "all round lovely man", while commenting on Forsyth's illustrious career Gary Lineker recalled his catchphrase tweeting "didn't he do well".

Explaining his popular appeal TV executives recalled Forsyth's ability to engage the audience through his irrepressible warmth and wit.

"He had this amazing ability to take the mickey out of the public and make the public enjoy the experience," said Peter Bazalgette, former Royal Television Society president. "He was such a big star he could survive a complete car crash. He did a show for ITV called Brucie's Big Night. It was a disaster, everything about it was terrible. But he survived that. Most people would have gone under - he came back even stronger."

BBC Director General Tony Hall said Sir Forsyth's "warmth and wit were legendary".

"I've never seen anyone quite like him when it comes to performing in front of a crowd. He had a remarkable chemistry with his audience," Mr Hall said. "He has been part of all of our lives, and we'll miss him dearly."

Trained in song and dance Sir Forsyth began his career in show business aged 14, with a song, dance, and accordion act called "Boy Bruce, the Mighty Atom". With a career spanning 75 years he holds the world record as the longest serving male TV presenter.

Former BBC Chairman Lord Michael Grade told Sky News that "nobody in the history of British show business" had "worked as hard" as Sir Forsyth.

"It's a staggering, staggering achievement that will never ever be surpassed," Lord Grade said.

The 89-year-old was a regular host on variety shows such as Saturday Night at the Palladium. When news of his death broke the London Palladium tweeted: "Thank you for the laughter you brought to our stage".

They added that they would dimming the lights tonight"as a mark of respect to Sir Bruce Forsyth, a legendary performer and stalwart on our stage."

BAFTA said it was "deeply saddened" to learn of the death of the "much loved performer"

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn also offered his sympathies at the loss of a TV giant. He tweeted: "Sad to hear of Sir Bruce Forsyth's death. A tireless charity campaigner, Sir Bruce was Mr Saturday Night and it was always nice to see him."

On Twitter, Julian Clary described Sir Forsyth as a "warm and witty man loved by generations".

Entertainer Les Dennis tweeted: "I thought Brucie would go on forever. A star, an icon, a lovely man. Thoughts with his family".

In a post on Instagram, Tess Daly's husband and TV host Vernon Kay said The Generation Game host was a pioneer in his field who paved the way for the TV stars who would follow. "It's been an honour to be able to get to know him as a friend. And we will cherish the times we spent together," he wrote.

"He defined Saturday Night telly and rewrote the book on TV Hosting...Will miss his energy and fun both in the studio and on the golf course."

Members of the public of all ages shared their memories of the TV host who was best known for presenting The Generation Game, The Price is Right and Strictly Come Dancing.