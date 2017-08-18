TV veteran Sir Bruce Forsyth has died aged 89. The entertainer, who presented shows including The Generation Game, Play Your Cards Right, The Price Is Right and You Bet!, passed away "peacefully at his Surrey home" on Friday (18 August).

"It is with great sadness that the Forsyth family announce that Sir Bruce passed away this afternoon, peacefully at his home surrounded by his wife Wilnelia and all his children," his manager in a statement.

Forsyth had struggled with health problems in recent months and was admitted to hospital with a severe chest infection back in February.

"His health deteriorated and he contracted bronchial pneumonia," the statement added,

"The family would like to express their thanks to the many people who have sent cards and letters to Bruce wishing him well over his long illness and know that they will share in part, the great, great loss they feel."

In 2015, the former Strictly Come Dancing host had keyhole surgery after doctors discovered he had two aneurysms following a fall at his Surrey home.

In October 2016, his wife of 33 years admitted that while he is in "incredible shape mentally" he was struggling to move after the major operation. The once all-singing, all-dancing star had been too frail to attend the funerals of close friends Ronnie Corbett and Sir Terry Wogan.

Lady Wilnelia, the Puerto Rican former Miss World winner, said: "He's the man I fell in love with because his brain is still there. He has a bit of a problem moving but we still laugh and talk. I pray, I believe. The main thing is that he's doing well. The pain is more emotional; sometimes we cry, but mostly we laugh."

Forsyth, who rose to fame in the 1950s series Sunday Night at the London Palladium, and enjoyed a career that spanned over seven decades to become the longest-serving male entertainer in television history. In 2014 he stepped down from presenting Strictly Come Dancing, after 10 years hosting the programme.

Paying tribute to Forsyth, BBC director general Sir Tony Hall described him as "one of the greatest entertainers our country has ever known".

"He has delighted millions of people and defined Saturday night television for decades, with shows like the Generation Game and, most recently, Strictly," he said in a statement.

"His warmth and his wit were legendary. I've never seen anyone quite like him when it comes to performing in front of a crowd.

"He had a remarkable chemistry with his audience - that's what made him such an amazing professional and why he was so loved. He has been part of all of our lives, and we'll miss him dearly."