Manchester United have confirmed Cameron Borthwick-Jackson has returned to the club after a miserable loan spell at Leeds United was cut short.

Borthwick-Jackson burst onto the scene at Old Trafford during Louis van Gaal's final season in charge during 2015-16, making 14 appearances for the club before he was rewarded with a new contract until 2020 at the end of the campaign.

After a disappointing campaign at Wolverhampton Wanderers last term, the 20-year-old returned to the Championship to join Leeds last August on a deal that was to run until the end of the season. But after failing to impress at Elland Road that arrangement has now been out short with Borthwick-Jackson returning to Old Trafford having made just six appearances for the Whites.

The United academy graduate failed to impress in rare first-team appearance against League Two side Newport County in the third round of the FA Cup, a performance that may have sealed his fate with Leeds crashing out of the competition at the first hurdle.

His prospects were further hindered when Leeds wrapped up a deal to sign former Belgium Under-21 international Laurens de Bock for an undisclosed fee from Club Brugge, with the 25-year-old left-back signing a four-and-a-half year deal with the Yorkshire club.

United have confirmed Borthwick-Jackson will now be in contention to represent their Under-23 side in a Premier League 2 fixture against Tottenham Hotspur on 29 January. While the club may choose to find another loan for the player, Demetri Mitchell's move to Hearts on loan may see him remain in Manchester to provide Under-23 boss Ricky Sbragia with an option down the left.

United have also allowed James Wilson to leave Old Trafford on loan this month in pursuit of greater first-team opportunities with the striker joining Sheffield United until the end of the season.

Axel Tuanzebe, who has been limited to just three appearances in all competitions this season, could be the next to leave. Aston Villa are understood to be keen on the 20-year-old with Jose Mourinho seemingly ready to sanction a temporary move.